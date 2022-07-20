Sesame Place Park in Philadelphia is receiving backlash after a video surfaced of one of its characters who appears to seemingly ignore two Black children.
Jodi Brown shared the video on her Instagram on June 17. In the video, her daughter and niece are at the Sesame Place parade. The girls reach out to the character Rosita for a hug, who is high-fiving others in the crowd. When the character comes near the girls, she shakes her head no at them and walks away.
Social justice advocates speak out
A teaching moment
Black mother’s perspective
Black parents such as serial entrepreneur Marlo Richardson, also see the lesson in the incident on why organizations like the children’s non-profit should incorporate bias training.
“It’s a perfect example of why diversity and inclusion are important in all organizations,” Richardson said. The Braymar Wines founder is the mother of two young Black daughters. “Despite teaching kids that all people deserve kindness and respect regardless of the color of their skin. Clear, it is a lesson that adults need as well. No employee should ever feel so comfortable that they blatantly behave in such a disgusting manner publicly. ”
Kincaid, whose firm specializes in race and inclusion training for companies and organizations, said “Anti-racism training is only effective when it is coupled with policy change. Sesame Street has used its platform to promote anti-racism in the past on their show. I am cautiously optimistic that they will make the correct long-term choices to repair this harm.”
Black mother’s perspective
Black parents such as serial entrepreneur Marlo Richardson, also see the lesson in the incident on why organizations like the children’s non-profit should incorporate bias training.
“It’s a perfect example of why diversity and inclusion are important in all organizations,” Richardson said. The Braymar Wines founder is the mother of two young Black daughters. “Despite teaching kids that all people deserve kindness and respect regardless of the color of their skin. Clear, it is a lesson that adults need as well. No employee should ever feel so comfortable that they blatantly behave in such a disgusting manner publicly. ”
Kincaid, whose firm specializes in race and inclusion training for companies and organizations, said “Anti-racism training is only effective when it is coupled with policy change. Sesame Street has used its platform to promote anti-racism in the past on their show. I am cautiously optimistic that they will make the correct long-term choices to repair this harm.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.