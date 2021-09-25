The Florida A&M University (FAMU) Board of Trustees has voted to extend President Larry Robinson’s contract to December 2022, and re-elected Kelvin Lawson as chair of the board.
Robinson has served as president of FAMU since 2017.
Board members gave Robinson an above-average rating on his annual evaluation this summer. In next steps, the president’s contract must be approved by the Florida Board of Governors at its fall meeting.
According to Board of Governors’ regulations, State University System presidents are limited to one-year contract extensions.
Third term for Lawson
In other business, FAMU board members voted to extend Lawson’s tenure as board chairman for a third two-year term. Trustee Kimberly Moore was reelected vice chair.
Lawson, a FAMU School of Business & Industry graduate, was first appointed to the board in 2011.
The Jacksonville resident is a national client service director with Acosta Sales and Marketing. In this role, he provides cross-functional leadership, direction, and strategic planning to select clients to ensure maximum business results.
Moore is vice president for Workforce Innovation at Tallahassee Community College, where she is responsible for developing strategic solutions that address the needs of employers and those seeking to enter and transition into the workforce.
She was first appointed to the board in 2013 and is serving her second term.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.