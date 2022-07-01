The 91-year-old relative of the teen murdered in 1955 talks about his life and death during a ceremony in Riviera Beach.
At 91 years old, Thelma Wright Edwards, the oldest living close relative of Emmett Till, carries herself like royalty. She’s demure and soft spoken but has a lot to say about her cousin’s birth, death and short life in between. Mother Thelma, as she’s affectionately known, is Black history.
Wright Edwards recalls the summer that Emmett was killed.
He was a mere 14-year-old rising eighth grader when he went to spend the summer in Money, Mississippi with his great uncle, Moses Wright – Wright Edwards’ father.
His mother, Mamie, wanted him to go on a road trip with her to Omaha, Nebraska. She tried to coerce him by dangling it before him that she’d let him drive on the open road.
But an excited Emmett wouldn’t let go of the idea of spending the summer with his cousins in Mississippi. When he left Chicago for what turned out to be an ill-fated trip, It was the last time Thelma Wright Edwards saw her cousin alive. She was 24 at the time.
On Aug. 28, 1955, Emmett Till was abducted from his bed in Moses Wright’s house by a group of white men who beat the teenager, gouged out his left eye, knocked out his teeth, crushed his nose, shot the teen in the head and lynched him. Also, the mob tied a cotton gin fan around his neck with barbed wire and threw him in the Tallahatchie River.
Four days earlier, Emmett had been accused of flirting and whistling at a white woman, Carolyn Bryant, as she worked at a country store. His body, when discovered after it washed ashore, was so badly disfigured that his mother insisted on an open casket funeral for all the world to see the brutality of the murder of her only child.
Mimics current events
“I cried and I cried and I cried,” re-called Wright Edwards as she sat down for an exclusive interview on Juneteenth in Riviera Beach. The interview was part of a ceremony at the New Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, where Bishop Thomas Masters is the senior pastor.
Masters, who served as mayor of predominantly Black Riviera Beach for 12 years and is also the international ambassador for the World Conference of Mayors as well as a longstanding civil rights advocate, invited Wright Edwards for the induction of Emmett Till into his Black Lives Matter mural parking lot at his church.
The mural also features other Blacks murdered by white law enforcement or mobs: Trayvon Martin, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Corey Jones, Malcolm X, Sandra Bland and many more. The parking stops are red, signifying the blood shed upon their deaths.
“The truth is we should have done little Emmett Till first. His gruesome murder actually started the civil rights movement, and truth is – the Black Lives Matter movement too. Because Black lives mattered just as much in 1955 as they do in 2022,” Masters explained. “But here we are on Juneteenth and it’s befitting that we mark this day for such an occasion.”
According to Wright Edwards, the struggle for equal rights for Blacks has not gotten any easier.
“There just seems to be so much hate in the world, and it doesn’t seem to be getting any better,” she lamented. “We have got to do better. We have to. It’s just wrong.”
Florida State Rep. Jervonte Edmonds was the keynote speaker for the June 19 event. He reiterated Wright Edwards’ sentiments. “It’s horrific that we may not have literally lynching taking place but it’s just as bad all these years since Emmett Till.”
Edmonds says we’ve got to go to the ballot box to make a difference.
Florida State Sen. Bobby Powell presented Wright Edwards with a proclamation in the name of her and her cousin, declaring it a day in their honor. The Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners also declared it Emmett Till Day.
Also, Riviera Beach Mayor Ronnie Felder issued a proclamation honoring Emmett Till and Wright Edwards. He welcomed her to his predominantly Black waterfront city.
Bishop Harold Calvin Ray, founder of Redemptive Life Palm Beach Church, offered a prayer on behalf of South Florida clergy.
Still seeking justice
Wright Edwards said she is grateful that so many in the community remember and honor her cousin.
“Thank you for inviting me for such a momentous occasion. I feel very honored. But I do believe with so much hatred taking place, we all have to get along better,” she urged.
Wright Edwards said she’s been seeking justice for Emmett for decades, ever since his murder. At the trial, her father testified and pointed out the two assailants who kidnapped Emmett from his house – Carolyn Bryant’s husband and his half-brother. They were acquitted and walked free.
No one was ever held accountable for the teen’s death. Although it was not complete justice for his lynching, the family felt a sense of acknowledgement when President Joseph Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-lynching Law into legislation on March 29, making lynching a hate crime.
Renowned artists Jay Z and Will Smith featured Wright Edwards in their documentary titled “Let the World See,” about the life and death of Emmett Till. It was produced for ABC News and aired in January.
Wright Edwards talked fondly about Emmett.
“He was a funny kid. Very bubbly and was a jokester. He made everyone around him laugh,” she recalled. “He had a stuttering problem (from polio), but he never let that stop him. He was just a good boy. I was in church in Chicago when we learned of his death. Everything stopped and we prayed.”
Masters says it was important for Wright Edwards to be in Riviera Beach in the backdrop of Juneteenth and Father’s Day.
“Her father is perhaps the bravest man ever for him to point out those white men who abducted and murdered Emmett Till from his bedroom. That was bravery. That took extreme courage,” Masters said. “Mother Thelma’s father put his life on the line and here we are, commemorating with her on Juneteenth and Father’s Day.
“Yes,’’ he added. “Today was a significant day.”
