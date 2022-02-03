After a two-year hiatus, thousands descended on downtown and south Tampa on Jan. 29 for the annual Gasparilla Pirate Festival. Residents and visitors to the area dressed up in their pirate best and lined up along Bayshore Boulevard to gaze upon the floats and shout for beads. Among the krewes were Grace Smith, Lauren, and Anthony Howell of The Krewe of Alegria, one of the few pirate groups with African Americans. Also in the lineup were the Buffalo Soldiers. The Children’s Gasparilla took place on Jan. 22.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Florida HBCUS among targets of bomb threats
- Flores wants to ‘make some real change’ with NFL lawsuit
- Pirates return to Tampa
- DeSantis questions constitutionality of Lawson’s district
- Bomb threats shut down B-CU, Edward Waters and other HBCUs
- Tom Brady officially retires from NFL
- ‘Jingle Jangle’ star shows off dramatic side in new film
- Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are expecting a baby
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Jamaican immigrant’s death called ‘modern-day lynching’
- B-CU and FAMU among HBCUs with bomb scares on Monday
- Black Lives Matter, actress to participate in memorial weekend for teen
- DeSantis questions constitutionality of Lawson’s district
- Bomb threats shut down B-CU, Edward Waters and other HBCUs
- Bomb threat prompts evacuation at Florida Memorial and other HBCUs
- Reenactor brings Black Seminole Indian history to life
- Florida HBCUS among targets of bomb threats
- B-CU sues alumni; longtime battle continues
- Couple gets prison time in teacher test scheme
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.