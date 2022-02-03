Pirates return to Tampa

After a two-year hiatus, thousands descended on downtown and south Tampa on Jan. 29 for the annual Gasparilla Pirate Festival. Residents and visitors to the area dressed up in their pirate best and lined up along Bayshore Boulevard to gaze upon the floats and shout for beads. Among the krewes were Grace Smith, Lauren, and Anthony Howell of The Krewe of Alegria, one of the few pirate groups with African Americans. Also in the lineup were the Buffalo Soldiers. The Children’s Gasparilla took place on Jan. 22.

