It is now against the law in Florida to teach, among other things that :
Such virtues as merit, excellence, hard work, fairness, neutrality, objectivity, and racial colorblindness are racist or sexist, or were created by members of a particular race, color, sex, or national origin to oppress members of another race, color, sex, or national origin. Fla. Stat. Sec. 760.10 (8) (a)(8) (2022)
Translated, consistent with its intention, it is now illegal to teach that systemic racism exist and is manifested through purportedly “objective” and race neutral “virtues” that, while having the appearance of race neutrality, have the impact of racial discrimination.
To suppress the teaching of the “badges of slavery” and the societal collective responsibility to remove such badges, runs counter not only to common decency but also the law itself.
The denial of responsibility for the impact of institutional racism is to deny the jurisprudence of the United States Supreme Court itself. Cf., Jones v. Alfred H. Mayer Co., 392 U.S. 409 (1968).
The intent of such “law” is to suppress critical thinking, awareness, and activism around the nation, and certainly in Florida.
Such action is an attempt to counter the growing disquiet that American society is experiencing when it sees daily evidence of race-motivated hatred, violence and systematic denial of opportunity experienced by millions because of their non-white status.
Legal and moral responsibility
In 2022 you do not have to be a “radical” to see and become concerned about racial disparity in all walks of life that often hides behind purported “colorblindness.”
Awareness of the role that race plays in society leads to activism. Activism designed to bring about change is a rejection of the idea, sought to be fostered by legislation such as this, which promotes the false idea that racism is a “thing of the past.”
Legislation designed to force non-acceptance of the impact of racism, or the prohibiting of teaching concerning need for societal change together with societal responsibility, is as repugnant as barring the teaching of need to abolish apartheid.
It is not a question of guilt. It is a question of legal and moral responsibility. That need cannot be stamped out by suppression of thought. However, the most pernicious and repugnant aspects of the Florida law is its attempt pacify African Americans and other persons of color into complacency regarding the need to bring about transformative change.
The paternalistic justification used here and by other similar provisions, in other states, is that talking and learning about racism today will “upset” the student and “depress” the victim.
It is better, so the thought goes, that persons of color be content, “optimistic”, most of all, non-critical of the status quo regarding race.
This has been done before.
After 1831, all slave states, including Florida passed laws against teaching slaves to read and write. The slave holder’s fear of education for the slave was, in large part a fear that with education comes understanding and commitment to rejection of the yoke of slavery.
The abolitionist newspaper The Liberator in 1840 reported the narrative of the former slave James Curry, reporting that when the slaveholder’s family was away on the Sabbath he would sneak into the main house and with his self-taught reading skills would learn from the slaveholder’s bible that “it was contrary to the revealed will of God that one man should hold another slave.”
The basic level
This was critical race theory at its most basic level.
Teaching the slave to read and understand was punishable by fine, imprisonment and death. Teaching African Americans to read and understand is now punishable in Florida again.
Nonetheless, if my forefathers risked pain and death to teach others about the fundamentals of positive, transformative change, can I do anything less? I think not.
I have taught legal education for over 40 years. I teach, among other courses, a course on Race and the Law and a course on Race and Criminal Procedure. I am a co-author of the book “Cases and Materials on Combating Racism in Criminal Procedure.’’
I do not know for certain if what I teach and write violates this new law. I do know that I will not stop teaching all students Black or White about race in American society and the importance of commitment to change.
The Florida law claims to only proscribe compelling students to believe concepts about race in American. This “act” purports to be a bulwark against coercive teaching. However, it, itself, is coercion. It seeks to empower “thought overseers” to subjectively judge whether a student feels “discomfort, guilt of anguish” about racism.
Students thus should not be made to feel angry or uncomfortable about racial suffering. The teaching of the need to take responsibility for change is verboten. Affirmative action is effectively outlawed, and its need cannot be taught.
I would like to think that even current mindset of the United States Supreme Court would not countenance this odious proclamation. But I cannot be sure.
What I can be sure of is that if we do not stand against this now, regardless the cost, as a people and as a nation, we will be no different than when “Old Captain John” infamously was reported to have said in 1843, regarding a slave that dared to read “if he belonged to me, I would cut his right hand off.”
Dr. LeRoy Pernell is a professor and former dean of Florida A&M University College of Law. He is also professor and former dean of the Northern Illinois University College of Law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.