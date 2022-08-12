BOOK REVIEW
“Paul Laurence Dunbar: The Life and Times of a Caged Bird” by Gene Andrew Jarrett. Princeton University Press, 544 pages, $35.
June 1896, in Harper’s Weekly, William Dean Howells, dean of American letters, reviewed “Majors and Minors,” Paul Laurence Dunbar’s second book of poetry. The self-taught 24-year-old son of former slaves, Howells pro-claimed, was “a true singer.”
Quoting extensively from Dunbar’s poems, Howells added that he “was the first man of his color” to represent his race “humorously, yet tenderly, and above all, so faithfully.”
The review catapulted Dunbar to the forefront of African American writers. Nonetheless, Gene Jarrett reveals, he came to believe that Howell’s assessment was a curse as well as a blessing.
In “Paul Laurence Dunbar,” Jarrett, dean of the faculty and professor of English at Princeton University, provides the first full-scale biography of “the poet laureate of his race” in many decades.
Jarrett supplies useful summaries (but not close readings) of Dunbar’s extraordinary literary output : hundreds of poems, essays, and short stories, four novels, and the lyrics for “Clorindy,” “The Origin of the Cakewalk,” and “In Dahomey,” the first Broadway musical to be written and performed solely by African Americans.
He assesses Dunbar’s relationships with Orville and Wilbur Wright (fellow residents of Dayton, Ohio), Theodore Roosevelt, Frederick Douglass, Booker T. Washington, and W.E.B DuBois. And Jarrett examines Dunbar’s alcoholism, sexual transgressions, his psychologically and emotionally turbulent epistolary courtship of, brief marriage to, and estrangement from, Alice Moore.
‘Beacon for the race’
The biography is at its best when Jarrett illuminates Dunbar’s evolving (and at times contradictory) attitudes toward racial politics and “Negro literature” in the white world of American letters.
As Dunbar situated himself between Washington’s philosophy of self-help and racial accommodation and DuBois’ “talented tenth,” Jarrett writes, Dunbar saw himself as “one of the few bright stars who may be held up as beacons for the whole race.”
Dunbar left unchecked “the way this logic denigrated other, less acceptable” Blacks “while sanctioning the language of white supremacy.”
Dunbar and Moore, who maintained close relationships with African American families and communities, privately entertained stereotypes “as disrespectful and disparaging as those perpetuated by racists on the other side of the color line,” Jarrett writes.
Also, Jarrett implies that Dunbar never fully resolved the dilemma faced by turn-of-the-century writers of African descent : Should his poetry and fiction feature and preserve the folkways of enslaved Blacks – or should he think of his characters as human beings, and not as “types or a race or an idea.”
For 250 years, Dunbar told a reporter, the environment of Blacks was “in every respect the same as that of all other Americans…I hope you are not one of those who would hold the negro down to a certain kind of poetry – dialect and concerning only scenes on plantations in the South.”
Demand for stereotypes
However, Dunbar recognized, the preference of Howells, the vast majority of white critics and the white reading public for racial caricatures, minstrel stereotypes, exaggerated geniality, childish behavior and mawkish sentiment.
Although Dunbar’s work often exhibited “a deeper tenderness, a higher polish, a more delicate finish,” the demands of the commercial marketplace kept him tethered to dialect, said James Weldon Johnson, author of the legendary hymn, “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”
Dunbar’s “darky characters and the rhythmic quality of the verse,” declared a reviewer of the one of the last books he published, “are always a source of delight.” To Dunbar, they became “a source of damnation,” Jarrett maintains.
In 1903, one week after Independence Day, Dunbar issued his most scathing critique of racism in America, “The Fourth of July and Race Outrages.”
An homage to Douglass’ legendary 1852 oration, “What to the Slave Is the Fourth of July?” Dunbar warned that in a post-Reconstruction attempt to re-enslave Blacks, “the Constitution has been trampled under feet, the rights of man have been laughed out of court, the justice of God has been made a jest, and we celebrate.”
In the midst of a campaign of terror, African Americans, having been abandoned by all too many whites, kneeled, “with hands upraised and bleeding hearts,” beseeching “God, if there still lives a God, ‘How long, O God, How long?’”
Less than three years later, Dunbar died of tuberculosis, a few months short of his 34th birthday.
Dr. Glenn C. Altschuler is the Thomas and Dorothy Litwin Professor of American Studies at Cornell University. He wrote this book review for the Florida Courier
