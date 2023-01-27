MIAMI – Dranoff2 Piano Foundation presents “West African Beats,” an annual concert celebrating the soul of art and music that was brought to the Americas.
The event is set for 8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Miami Beach Band Shell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Tickets are VIP, $40; general admission, $25; students with ID, $5. The series will also feature the steel drum, as expressed by Leon Foster Thomas’ internationally acclaimed jazz ensemble.
West African Beats is a contemporary inspiration of exciting music interpreted by fellow Trinidadian, choreographer Peter London, who’s eclectic dance company calls Miami home.
From London to Jazz at Lincoln Center, Thomas, one of the leading Trinidadian jazz band maestros and steel pan superstar, will bring the house down with exciting performances of new works on steel pan, two pianos, and Jazz band to coincide with the world premiere of his album “Calasantius.”
Pre-concert talk at 7 p.m. brings together Thomas, London and musicologist of the African diaspora Melvin Butler, for a discussion of the influence of West African song and dance on contemporary music and the spirit of the Caribbean heritage in Jazz.
“West African Beats” series was originated by Dranoff 2 Piano with the support of the Funding Arts Network’s AWARE grant in celebration of FAN’s 25th year of philan thropy in Miami and created by Dranoff 2 Piano’s Artistic Director Martin Bejerano.
Tickets are available online at www.Dranoff2Piano.org.
