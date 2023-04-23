JAZZ IN THE HEIGHTS 2023
Miami-Dade Commissioner Kionne L. McGhee hosted Jazz in the Heights Southern Soul Edition on April 15 at Sgt. Joseph Delancy Park in Miami. The free community concert was hosted by James T of Hot 105FM and TK Owens. The headliner was legendary crooner Lenny Williams. Williams, 78, is best known as the lead vocalist of the soul/funk group Tower of Power in the early 1970s. As a solo artist, Williams made several hit recordings, including 1978’s “Cause I Love You.”
