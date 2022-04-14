To honor Harriet Tubman and others, walkers trace Underground Railroad routes
The wind was whipping, and the sun was still bright when Ken Johnston and Deborah Price started a 165-mile “Walk to Freedom” from the beach at Cape May, New Jersey, at the Sunset Pavilion Saturday afternoon.
They are walking to Burlington, New Jersey, in a “segment-walk” over the next several weekends and expect to finish by May 8.
“The goal is to resurrect the voices and memories of the people who history has forgotten, and to recognize the families that were separated and reunited by their love for each other and their quest for freedom,” said Johnston, who lives in West Philadelphia, near Cobbs Creek.
Johnston, 60, has completed several long-distance walks over the last five years. His first walk in 2017 in Massachusetts where he once lived, was for health and personal reasons.
In 2018, he completed a 400-mile solo trip from Selma to Memphis, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the assassination of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It was his first “Walk to Freedom” march.
In 2019, he walked 71 miles across Northern Ireland, from Belfast to Derry, commemorating the 1969 “People’s Democracy March.”
And at Christmas 2019, he began an earlier walk following Harriet Tubman’s journey from Maryland to Philadelphia. Because of COVID-19, he did not complete his walk to Harlem in New York until 2021.
Routes of ‘freedom seekers’
