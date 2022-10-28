For one hour on Monday night, Democrat Charlie Crist was on equal footing with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Literally — the two stood side by side on a stage in Fort Pierce, Florida, for the first and only scheduled debate in the Florida governor’s race.
Enormously out-funded and behind in the polls, Crist, a former U.S. representative, needed a game-changing debate performance. It’s unclear if he got one, as the two spent the hour sparring over everything from inflation to the pandemic to immigration.
It was a rare moment of the two candidates — one a longtime player in Florida politics and the other a rising national Republican figure — engaging each other directly about their visions for Florida.
While Crist has branded himself in many ways as the anti-DeSantis candidate, the incumbent governor has spent more time decrying the policies of national Democrats like President Joe Biden. DeSantis hardly mentions Crist in his stump speeches.
Here are four takeaways from the debate:
DeSantis hesitates on presidential run
During a back-and-forth on inflation, Crist pointedly asked DeSantis if he would leave halfway through his second term to run for president.
“You talk about Joe Biden a lot — I understand you think you’re going to be running against him, I can see how you might get confused. But you’re running for governor,” Crist said. “Why don’t you look in the eyes of the people of the state of Florida and say to them if you’re re-elected, you will serve a full four-year term as governor, yes or no?”
DeSantis was silent for about 10 seconds as he looked into the camera in the split-screen, as Crist asked the same question again. DeSantis eventually asked the moderator: “Is it my time?” before responding.
“I just want to make things very, very clear: The only worn-out old donkey I’m looking to put out to pasture is Charlie Crist,” the governor said after glancing quickly at his notes.
Moderator Liz Quirantes then added that both campaigns had previously agreed that the two men would not ask each other questions directly.
Crist failed to pin DeSantis down on abortion
In the first question of the debate, Crist was asked about the economy. He began his answer talking about abortion.
That set the tone for the debate in some ways. Crist talked about abortion during a segment about teacher pay. He discussed the right to choose during a back-and-forth about gender-affirming care for transgender kids. He mentioned it during his closing statement.
Democrats believe it’s an issue Crist will need to emphasize to win over suburban women, a key part of a potential Crist victory coalition. And supporters of abortion rights say they fear a second DeSantis term, given his record of passing abortion restrictions. Earlier this year, DeSantis signed a bill banning most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
At one point during the debate, Quirantes tried to pin down the candidates on the issue, asking at how many weeks of pregnancy abortion should be allowed.
Neither Crist nor DeSantis directly answered.
Crist blamed DeSantis for coronavirus shutdown
In a surprising early moment, Crist turned one of DeSantis’ signature talking points around on the governor.
“You’re the one who’s the shutdown guy,” Crist said, noting that DeSantis ordered schools and businesses closed in the early days of the pandemic. “You don’t just shut down at the outset, and then when it’s politically convenient for you, you want to open back up to score political points.”
Although DeSantis did issue a series of executive orders closing businesses and schools in the spring of 2020, the talking point was more than a little bit of revisionist history from Crist. DeSantis was hardly unique in his actions aimed at slowing the spread of the virus. At the urging of public health officials, governments all over the world urged school, gym and restaurant closures, among others, around that time.
DeSantis and Crist agreed on at least one thing
Toward the end of the contest, Crist and DeSantis agreed that the shooter who murdered 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018 should have gotten the death penalty.
“You need to carry out the law,” Crist said. “You have to do what’s right, and it’s a tough thing sometimes.”
“I think he deserved the ultimate punishment,” DeSantis said. “There’s no other punishment that meets the gravity of that crime.”
Then the governor went a step further, announcing he would ask the Legislature to change the law to allow non-unanimous death penalty recommendations from a jury.
