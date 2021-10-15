Bethune statue exhibit on display in Daytona; open to the public

Hundreds filled the News-Journal Center in Daytona Beach on Monday morning for the unveiling ceremony of the Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Statue, which will eventually end up at the U.S. Capitol.
The 11-foot marble statue will be on temporary display through Dec. 12 at the News-Journal Center, 221 N. Beach St., before being transported to Washington D.C. for its permanent placement in the National Statutory Hall at the U.S. Capitol.
Visitors are invited to see the statue and learn about the life of the founder of Bethune-Cook-man University (B-CU) from Sunday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The exhibit closes at 4 p.m. daily. Admission is free. Reservations are available online at www.mmbstatue.com.
The statue was created by Master sculptor Nilda Comas in Pietrasanta, Italy.
“It’s such an honor to be here. I am so impressed with your love for her. I love this lady. She captured my heart and inspired me.
I’m glad you’re all here to share this great moment,’’ Comas said on Monday.
Bethune will be the first Black American to represent any state in Statuary Hall.
“Faith is the cornerstone of Dr. Bethune’s mission and legacy. She used her wisdom and understanding of faith to make a difference for all humanity. She is still an amazing woman and what a legacy she has left us,’’ said Dr. Hiram Powell, B-CU’s interim president.
Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry noted, “The city is proud of this moment. We are the heirs and custodians of a great legacy that she left us. She is a shiny example of American exceptionalism.”
At Statuary Hall, the statue of Dr. Bethune joins the statue of John Gorrie, who created air conditioning. Statuary Hall has two statues from each state. She replaces Confederate General Edmund Kirby Smith, which was removed last month.
For more information on Dr. Bethune and the statuary project, visit mmbstatue.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.