Newspaper says ‘vaccination certificates’ will be recognized
Despite an ongoing COVID-19 surge that has overwhelmed its health system, Cuban authorities will reopen the country’s borders starting in mid-November, saying that the country will have vaccinated 90% of its population by the beginning of the high season for tourism.
COVID-related measures at airports will be relaxed and “focused on symptomatic patients and taking the temperature,” Granma, the Communist Party’s newspaper, said this week in a brief note citing information provided by the Ministry of Tourism.
Travelers will no longer be required to show a recent PCR test, and “vaccination certificates will be recognized,” the paper said.
It is unclear if this means certificates are mandatory. The borders will start reopening “gradually” on Nov. 15. Authorities will also allow domestic tourism.
Currently, all travelers are tested for COVID and must comply with a mandatory quarantine in government hotels.
According to Granma, authorities weighed “the progress in the vaccination process in Cuba, its demonstrated effectiveness, and the perspective that more than 90% of the entire population will conclude the vaccination schedules in November.”
To reach that goal, the country will need to ramp up the speed of vaccination significantly. Since April, when trials for Cuba’s locally produced vaccines started, to now only 30% of the population has been fully immunized.
“Starting today, the acceleration that we are going to give to the vaccination process will be something historic,” said a Ministry of Health official, Ileana Morales Suárez, in the “Mesa Redonda” TV news show Monday.
The announcement comes after a year and a half in which the pandemic has halted most tourism to the cash-strapped Caribbean island.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.