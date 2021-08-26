Event will focus on the passing of voting rights bills

MARCH ON WASHINGTON 2021
Martin Luther King III and other members of the King family along with the Rev. Al Sharpton plan to march with more than 140 organizations on Saturday, Aug. 28, for the “March on for Voting Rights.’’ The purpose is to advocate for the passing of three voting rights bills – the For the People Act, John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, and the Washington D.C. Admission Act. The 2021 march on the National Mall in D.C. comes 58 years after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and civil rights activists led the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom that helped establish voting rights for millions of Black Americans.
More information: drummajorinst.org and nationalactionnetwork.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.