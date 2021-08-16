Former Spring Lake North Carolina Mayor Chris V. Rey, J.D., a native of St Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, was elected the 36th International President of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. at the 2021 International Conclave in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Rey became a member of Phi Beta Sigma on the campus of East Carolina University in October of 1996. He becomes the first member in the organization's 107-year history to rise to the rank of International President after serving as International First Vice President and International Second Vice President, the highest collegiate leadership position in the fraternity. He has served at every level of the fraternity; most recently, as International First Vice President. Under his leadership, the fraternity broke membership growth records.
As International Director of Social Action, he was credited for the creation of the International Sigma Day of Service; as International Technology Director, he developed the first framework for the fraternity’s membership database and technology infrastructure. At the age of 27, Bro. Rey was elected one of the youngest regional directors in history, serving as the 16th Southeastern Regional Director, providing oversight of North Carolina, South Carolina, and Eastern Tennessee membership.
Rey’s campaign slogan, “B.E.L.I.E.V.E” has been a clarion call to the membership. The crux of the message is that members must BELIEVE in their power and what is possible if they are united. “The next chapter will be our best yet," he said. "We will raise our engagement level to address poverty, access to the ballot box, the wealth gap, and health disparities for black and brown men.”
When Rey was first elected in 2011, he was the youngest mayor elected in Spring Lake's history. He served three terms.
Rey is Deputy Director of Human Resources for The U.S. Army Materiel Command (AMC). AMC synchronizes and integrates the Army’s total capabilities in support of the Chief of Staff of the Army’s priorities and Combatant Command requirements. As the Army’s Lead Materiel Integrator, AMC manages the global supply chain, synchronizing logistics and sustainment activities across the entire Army.
Rey holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and a Juris Doctor Degree from William and Mary School of Law.
Also, elected to Phi Beta Sigma's General Board of Directors are Bro. David Turner, International First Vice President; Bro. Maxwell McDaniel, International Second Vice President; Bro. William Frasier, Jr., International Treasurer; Bro. Dr. Marcus Chaney, International Director of Education; Bro. Terrence Gibson, International Director of Bigger & Better Business; Bro. Malwan Johnson, International Director of Social Action; Bro. Kennedy Barnes, Esq., International Legal Counsel; Bro. Joshua Busby, International Director of Collegiate Affairs; Bro. Jared Jackson, Collegiate Member-at-Large and Bro. Shawn Adams, Collegiate Member-at-Large.
