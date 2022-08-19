PRIMARY VOTING UNDERWAY IN FLORIDA
Voting in the midterm primary is underway in Florida and around the country. The primary in Florida is Tuesday, Aug. 23, with early voting continuing through this week at many polling sites in the state. As of Wednesday, more than 1 million people had voted in Florida through early voting at polling sites and by mail-in ballot. Election supervisors say primaries usually attract fewer votes than other elections. For voter assistance in Florida, visit the Division of Elections at https://dos.myflorida.com/elections.
