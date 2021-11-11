White House questions reason for state’s COVID special session

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday that Florida Republican lawmakers are impeding efforts to end the COVID-19 pandemic as they approach a special session called by Gov. Ron DeSantis to target vaccination and mask mandates.
Asked about DeSantis’ efforts, Jean-Pierre told reporters at the White House that the virus continues to result in the deaths of 1,100 Americans a day.
DeSantis, in part, has attacked a rule issued by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration that would require vaccinations of tens of millions of workers nationwide. But Jean-Pierre said the Department of Labor is obligated to enact policies to protect the workforce and avoid disruptions due to employees getting sick with COVID-19.
“The question is, really that I have, is why are these legislators, these Republicans getting in the way of that, getting in the way of saving lives, getting in the way of us making sure that the economy is working as well, and getting out of this pandemic?” Jean-Pierre, the White House’s principal deputy press secretary, said. “And so that’s the question for them.”
Four proposals
The special session will be held next week.
The Legislature rolled out four proposals on Monday that include ensuring workers can receive exemptions from employer-required vaccinations; preventing government employers from requiring workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19; reinforcing the state’s so- called “Parents Bill of Rights” law to shield schoolchildren from mask and vaccination mandates; and moving toward withdrawing from OSHA over-sight.
“We have got to stop trying to browbeat people,” DeSantis said while introducing the proposals. “From the very beginning, we’ve said, let’s not put people down, let’s lift people up. That’s what we are going to be doing, and we are going to be saving a lot of jobs in the state of Florida.”
The state has filed a lawsuit challenging the OSHA rule.
