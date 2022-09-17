Sheryl Lee Ralph shines through song and speech after Emmy win
During the Emmy Awards on Monday, Sheryl Lee Ralph, the renowned singer and actress, sang the house down upon winning the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series.
She started her acceptance speech with a 1997 song by jazz singer Dianne Reeves. Ralph, 56, won for her role as Barbara Howard, a schoolteacher in the ABC series Abbott Elementary.
“I am an endangered species/ But I sing no victim’s song / I am a woman, I am an artist/ And I know where my voice belongs,” she sang, from Reeves’ “Endangered Species’’ song.
“To anyone who has ever, ever had a dream and thought your dream wasn’t, wouldn’t, couldn’t come true, I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like,” she said as several of her peers rose from their seats. “This is what striving looks like.”
“And don’t you ever, ever give up on you, because if you get a Quinta Brunson in your corner, if you get a husband like mine in your corner, if you get children like mine in your corner, and if you’ve got friends like everybody who voted for me, cheered for me, loved me — thank you! Thank you!”
Ralph is the second Black woman to win the supporting comedy role. Jackee Harry won it in 1987 for her role in the series “227.’’
She also has received a Tony nomination in 1981 for her role as Deena Jones the Broadway musical “Dreamgirls.”
At Monday’s Emmys, Quinta Brunson, the creator of “Abbott Elementary,” also won the comedy writing award. Brunson also was nominated for her role as teacher Janine Teagues in the comedy series.
Zendaya, 26, made history as the first Black woman to win an Emmy Award in the outstanding lead actress in a drama series category two times. She stars as Rue Bennett in the series “Euphoria.’’ She also made history as the youngest two-time winner of any Emmy in history.
