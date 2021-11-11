South Florida HBCU celebrates homecoming in the fall, debuts marching band

Historic game for Florida Memorial

KIM GIBSON/ FLORIDA COURIER
Historic game for Florida Memorial

 KIM GIBSON/ FLORIDA COURIER

Florida Memorial University defeated Webber International University 34-31 during its first homecoming football game. Homecoming in the past has been observed in the spring. The HBCU also showcased the ROAR, its marching band.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.