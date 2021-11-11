Historic game for Florida Memorial

South Florida HBCU celebrates homecoming in the fall, debuts marching band
Florida Memorial University defeated Webber International University 34-31 during its first homecoming football game. Homecoming in the past has been observed in the spring. The HBCU also showcased the ROAR, its marching band.
