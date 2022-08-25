This fall, Tampa will be the site of an event organized to assist women attending one of the country’s most prestigious Black colleges.
“Spelman: A Legacy In Blue: Inaugural Scholarship Gala with a Twist and Purpose’’ will take place on Saturday, Oct. 1 at The Westin Tampa Bay. The gala’s purpose is to raise funds for a scholarship program for area young women attending Spelman College based in Atlanta.
Hosted by the National Alumnae Association of Spelman College (NAASC), the gala will celebrate the legacy of the 141-year-old historically Black, all-female college while ushering in its future generations.
“Spelman women are known as ‘Women who Serve,’ ” said Andrea N. Thompson, Tampa Bay Area Chapter president of NAASC. “This has been a tradition since our founding on April 11, 1881.”
Scholarships available
Fundraising for Spelman students is nothing new for NAASC. But the chapter’s fundraising chair, Dr. Valerie Cherry, tells the Florida Courier that this year, members decided to take their fundraising efforts to a new level with a special inaugural gala to attract individual and business sponsors from the community with a ‘commitment to the education of young women.’
“Each year, our alumnae chapter strives to increase the number of scholarships and support we provide to young women from the Tampa Bay area attending Spelman College,” said Cherry, who is a 1980 Spelman graduate.
The NAASC provides two types of scholarships; book scholarships and the Anna Ivery Humanitarian Legacy Award, named for one of the chapter founders. The number of scholarships given depends on the funds raised.
Cherry said the chapter expects to award four scholarships based on academic merits and financial need to graduating seniors attending Spelman and/or current Spelman students.
Applications are accepted each year between May and June. Students who are interested in scholarship opportunities can contact naasctampa@gmail.com.
Honoring trailblazer
The gala is also an opportunity to share historic Black college’s rich history with Tampa as their alumnae roots run deep in the community.
Tampa native and 1906 Spelman graduate Blanche Armwood will be recognized during the gala. Known as the “female Booker T. Washington,” Armwood was the first African American woman from Florida to earn a law degree upon her graduation from Howard University Law School in 1938.
Armwood High School in Seffner is named after her.
“This year, 2022, marks the 100-year anniversary of two monumental moments in her life,” said Thompson, a 1997 Spelman graduate. “In 1922, she was appointed Supervisor of Negro Schools for Hills-borough County and she was named the first executive secretary of the Tampa Urban League, thereby helping to start this organization in Tampa.”
WFLA News Channel 8 anchor Deanne King will be the emcee of the gala.
“It is truly an honor to serve as the emcee of the Spelman: A Legacy in Blue fundraiser. I am not a Spelman graduate, but I am an advocate for HBCUs and the opportunities they bring for Black Americans,’’ King said.
“During the gala, Blanche Armwood will be honored. She is a Tampa native and the first Black woman from Florida to earn a law degree. At WFLA News Channel 8, I highlight pioneers like Blanche Armwood through our morning segment, ‘For the Culture.’ I believe it’s important to educate our community about local Black history. With that being a passion of mine, it is a joy and privilege to be a part of this event,’’ she added.
More information and tickets for Spelman: A Legacy In Blue can be purchased online at www.spelmangala.com or www.unation.com/event/9955790.
